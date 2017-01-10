Blackfalds RCMP are looking for three suspects in a home invasion at a rural property near Red Deer.

Police say the three entered the home in Linn Valley Monday morning at about 8 a.m. dressed all in black with face masks and carrying long-barrelled guns, RCMP said.

The victims were held at gunpoint while the suspects searched the house. The culprits left with cash and personal items, police said.

No one was injured.

Two of the suspects are men and the third is a woman.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or contact Crime Stoppers.