Major junior hockey players fighting to earn at least minimum wage in Canada are taking their case before a Calgary judge, in a hearing to determine whether their multimillion-dollar claim can proceed as a class-action lawsuit.

The players are seeking $180 million to cover wages, holiday pay and vacation pay for both current and former players.

They've named the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), as well as the affiliated Ontario, Western, and Quebec major junior hockey leagues and the team owners in a series of class-action lawsuits

The first step towards certifying the class-action lawsuits begins on Tuesday in Calgary.

A judge will oversee a four-day hearing pertaining to the Western Hockey League (WHL) — which includes the Calgary Hitmen — before deciding whether the legal action can proceed.

Warning of bankruptcy

The CHL says the franchises would go bankrupt if they had to pay the players minimum wage.

CHL vice-president and WHL Commissioner Ron Robison wrote in a newspaper editorial last fall that the leagues cover "all the necessary expenses needed to compete at the highest level of the Canadian amateur hockey system, including top-of-the-line equipment, room and board and travel costs."

Robison also said the CHL provides players with a year of tuition, textbooks and compulsory fees for each year they play in the WHL.

Hearings for the OHL and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League lawsuits will be held separately.