Two students from British Columbia stopped by Calgary Tuesday morning on their way across Canada, hitchhiking across the country on only $150 each.

Ori Nevares and Phil Roberge, both 23-year-olds on summer break from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, are headed from Whitehorse to St. John's, Nfld., mostly on the goodwill of their fellow Canadians.

The two stand on the side of highways wearing Canada T-shirts, a Canada flag and a sign that says "Newfoundland."

"That really worked in Whitehorse, I think," Roberge told the Calgary Eyeopener early Tuesday morning.

"Got a few weird looks but a few laughs, as well," Nevares added.

They chose to set a budget of $150 each as a challenge in honour of the 150th anniversary of Canada's confederation, calling their journey Expedition Canada 150.

So far, they've only spent $9 between the two of them. People they've met along the road have helped them with meals and places to stay.

They've packed camping gear, cameras and enough food for at least six days.

"We're two Canadians that haven't explored our own country," Nevares said.

"It's Canada's 150th birthday so we're hitchhiking to actually meet people, force ourselves to interact and talk and learn about Canada and all the different sections across the country.

"We've been meeting tons of interesting people and learning lots."

The two friends hope to be in St. John's by Aug. 8, one month after departing Whitehorse.

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener.