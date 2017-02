Police are looking for two suspects after the driver of a stolen truck slammed into a taxi in northwest Calgary.

The Ford pickup blew through a stop sign on Northmount Drive at Thorneycroft Drive N.W. around 8 p.m. on Tuesday., police say.

The taxi driver and two passengers were not seriously injured, but were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Witnesses say a man and a woman got out of the truck and ran from the scene.