Police are looking for the driver of an SUV who took off on foot after a collision with a motorcyclist east of Calgary that seriously injured the rider.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 1 at Range Road 274 near Chestermere at 10:40 p.m. Sunday night.

It's believed the SUV and the motorbike were both eastbound on Highway 1 when they collided, RCMP say.

The motorcyclist was flown by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital in Calgary with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV fled from the scene on foot and RCMP are trying to locate him or her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535.