Police are asking for help from the public as they look for a pickup truck driver who struck a teenaged girl last month and drove off.

Two teenage girls were walking along Fourth Street in the hamlet of Langdon, Alta., about 12 kilometres east of Calgary, at about 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 17 when a truck struck one of them.

The impact flung a 13-year-old girl into a ditch, RCMP said. She was airlifted to hospital in Calgary and she is still recovering.

The driver did not stop and has not contacted police. It's believed the vehicle was a blue, early-1990s model Dodge half-ton pickup truck, RCMP said.

It had a rack covering the back window, and a toolbox and extra tank in the bed.

A short time after the collision, a vehicle matching the description was seen a the ditch on Highway 24 about 10 kilometres south of Highway 1, RCMP said.

The driver was making frantic efforts to get unstuck, according to a witness. It was then spotted driving north towards Highway 1.

Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535 or contact Crime Stoppers.