It was a Saturday night and despite suffering recent hardships, Nova Scotia native Hugh David — known as Nikko to his friends — didn't hesitate to stop when he saw a man pulled over on the side of the road in Calgary, trying to wave down help.

Minutes later, a passing truck flung his body into a ditch — and the man in his 30s who had flagged David down drove away without ever calling 911.

David, 54, eventually died alone in that ditch.

"This is the saddest, most devastating story," said Gino DiMatteo, David's close friend and employer.

David's body was found the next day on Nov. 6, 2016. On Wednesday, Aaron Adam, 47, was arrested for hit and run causing death.

The news came as small comfort to David's friends.

"It's relief because we've all been waiting … but what's going on in that guy's life?" asked DiMatteo of the driver's decision to take off.

Despite searching both Nova Scotia and Alberta, police could not find any family for David, but the lack of blood relatives didn't mean David was alone.

"I sent him to a job site one time and even though he didn't know any of the people, within days he'd befriended everybody," said DiMatteo. "They all showed up to his funeral."

David 'had nowhere to go'

David drove gravel and crane trucks for DiMatteo's company Atrium Logistics. He also worked at Scotian Style Pizza and Donair, where he felt at home with the food and the Bluenoser staff.

Despite describing his friend as a "wonderful" and "altruistic" person, DiMatteo says David's life was burdened with more than his fair share of hardships.

"He would give people dignity but he wouldn't get it back," he said.

For 1.5 years, David had an arrangement to park the RV where he lived on an elderly lady's property in exchange for yard work and maintenance.

Eventually she needed to be in a care facility and the new land owners immediately kicked David off the property in what DiMatteo described as an "ugly situation."

"He had nowhere to go," said DiMatteo, who allowed David to park on some land he owned.

Friend learns of death on news

Moments before David pulled over to help the stranded driver, he was on the phone with DiMatteo upset about his current situation. DiMatteo told David to calm down, that he would help. David apologized and said he was under a lot of pressure.

That was their last conversation.

The next day, DiMatteo couldn't track down his friend and employee who had been driving his truck.

Then DiMatteo's daughter found a news story online about a man who had died in a hit and run. The victim was the same age as David.

"It's a statement about our society," DiMatteo said of the fact that two people chose not to help his friend that night. "I really question where are we headed here?"

'People need to be careful how they treat others'

David was the type of guy who not only made friends easily, he also took the time to talk with and teach children, including DiMatteo's.

"He was a wonderful soul," DiMatteo said, emotion catching in his throat. "I think about him every day ... it's like losing a family member."

On Thursday, the man accused of killing David and driving away was released on bail. He is back in court later this month.

There is likely a long road ahead — a case can take years to get to trial. In the meantime, DiMatteo would like to see his friend's life honoured by having the stretch of 17th Avenue S.E. from 92nd Street to the city limits named "Nikko David Parkway."

He'd also like to see a little more compassion and kindness.

"People need to be careful about how they treat others," he said.