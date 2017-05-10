Police have charged a Calgary man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that happened last November.

Aaron Robert Adam, 47, is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and hit and run causing death.

The charges related to a late-night incident on Nov. 5, 2016, in which a 54-year-old man was hit by a truck in the 9200 block of 17th Avenue S.E.

The vehicle fled the scene and the man's body was later discovered on the side of the road.

Police located the truck the following day but did not immediately identify a suspect.

The charges against Adam were announced Wednesday, six months after the incident.