A front gable house in Hillhurst just got a historic resource designation from the city and so the owner would like to offer a gentle reminder.

"Don't call it ordinary."

Lorna Cordeiro's 106-year-old home was given the protective status at Monday's city council meeting.

"When I look down my street in the last three or four years, four or five of those homes, very similar to mine, have been pulled down, have been demolished to make way for monster infills that house the same number of people, so I don't think of it as ordinary," Cordeiro told The Homestretch on Tuesday.

The home was built in 1911 and has had numerous residents, repairs and maintenance. (Mike Symington/CBC)

"It's a well-loved, well-maintained home that has housed many families for more than 100 years."

Cordeiro says the home has seen a lot over the years.

"The story is that the owner, William Gray, didn't live there that long. There were a number of people who lived in the home over time. It was suited at one time, it has gone through a number of different repairs and maintenance stories," she explained.

"The story is actually the home itself and the number of people who have lived in it. They are all working class people, so nobody famous ... but it has in its own right a very interesting story to tell."

The two-storey home, surrounded by newer, more expensive properties, is also rich in history, she adds.

"It is symbolic of the typical, middle-class home in Hillhurst and it is the first residential home, and I hope that many follow, to be designated. It is symbolic of how pioneers who founded the community lived, founded Calgary, and it is one of the dwindling resources that we have left."

