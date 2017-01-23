A woman who stopped on the highway near Cochrane, Alta., to help a group of women who appeared to be stranded was instead attacked and left on the side of the road as they drove away in her car.

The victim was driving east on Saturday at about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 1 at the intersection with Highway 68. She spotted four women standing beside a car with its hood up, RCMP said in a release.

When the Good Samaritan got out of her car, one of the women assaulted her and then they all got in the victim's car and drove off. She was not seriously hurt, RCMP said.

The car the culprits left behind had been stolen from Calgary the day before, RCMP later determined.

Police tracked the suspects to the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, where they ditched the victim's car and fled on foot.

The RCMP's police dog team and the Calgary police HAWCS helicopter helped officers locate two of the suspects.

Karine Beaver, 25, and Michelle Twoyoungmen, 27, are charged with robbery and possession of property obtained by crime. They were set to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information about the two remaining suspects is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or to contact Crime Stoppers.