Two old friends brought together by chance are now sharing their story — hoping it spreads awareness about living organ donations.

Nelson Nobrega began receiving dialysis treatment in May 2016 after dealing with kidney disease for the previous eight years.

As his kidney function dropped to eight per cent, it became clear that he'd need a new organ to improve his quality of life.

That's where fate came in, bringing along Shamus Neeson as his organ donor.

Nobrega's wife sent him a video clip of Neeson on the news. In the excerpt, Neeson described his plans to donate his kidney to another woman, but she was eventually matched with a cadaver donor that suddenly became available.

Nobrega recognized him right away.

"I said, 'I know him, that's Shamus, we played football together, went to high school together," said Nobrega.

Within minutes, the two St. Mary's High School alumni were messaging about their blood type — both O+. It was a match.

February surgery planned

The pair told the Calgary Eyeopener on Thursday of their upcoming transplant surgery on Feb. 8.

"It's us taking care of each other," said Neeson, a 39-year-old event co-ordinator with Canadian Blood Services.

He says he's often heard concerns from people about giving up his kidney before his children have grown, and in case they may need it — but he says he isn't swayed.

"Why would I wait my entire life for the chance that someone may need it, when people need it right now?"

Nobrega, a marketing manager at Sobeys, says the help from his friend is going to have a huge impact on his life — and he hopes others will be inspired to do the same.

Since Alberta launched its online donor registry in 2014, just an estimated eight per cent of adults have signed up.

"You can make a big huge difference in someone's life. You are saving someone's life," said Nobrega.

