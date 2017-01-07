A woman is in custody after police says she repeatedly stabbed a family member in High River on Friday.

RCMP and EMS responded to a call on Friday morning and "determined that Laurie Baynham, 31, had stabbed a family member multiple times," according to an RCMP press release.

Baynham was arrested and formally charged with aggravated assault. She is scheduled to appear in an Okotoks courtroom on Jan. 10.

RCMP said the female victim, who has not been identified, is recovering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.