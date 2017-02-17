As the clock winds down on a provincial auction in High River, Alta., homes once worth hundreds of thousands of dollars are going for much, much less.

The government bought the 26 damaged houses after the 2013 flood.

Successful bidders will have to pay to move the houses to a new property so the neighbourhood can become a floodway.

The auction has attracted potential buyers to an otherwise desolate street in the neighbourhood of Beachwood.

Susan Cramer recently looked at a couple of larger bungalows that she will consider moving to a property near Calgary, but only if the price is right.

"There's a cost saving involved — we hope. The big thing is how much will the move cost?"

Move could cost up to $200K

Russell Holmes, who works for a home moving company, says that's an important question for potential buyers to answer.

Moving a smaller house a short distance could cost as little as $30,000, but a large brick house could cost as much as $200,000, he added.

"It's a big undertaking," Holmes said. "These houses in this area in High River here — there's going to be some cutting involved. They're just a little bit too big to go down the road in one piece easily."

Holmes says potential buyers should also make sure their municipal government allows property owners to move in houses built elsewhere.

The auction closes Friday at 3 p.m. MT and the successful bidders will have 160 business days to move their homes.

This house at 1577 Gascony Lane S.W. was assessed at more than $830,000 last year. You can see the auction here.

This house at 1587 Gascony Lane S.W. was assessed at more than $800,000 last year. You can see the auction here.

This house at 1584 Gascony Lane S.W. was assessed at $650,000 last year. You can see the auction here.

This house at 1578 Gascony Lane S.W. was assessed at $680,000 last year. You can follow the auction here.

This house at 1583 Gascony Lane S.W. was assessed at $515,000 last year. You can follow the auction here.