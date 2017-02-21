The town of High River, Alta., wants to rebrand itself as a way to boost tourism and business investment and leave the stigma of the 2013 flood behind.

"It's time to say the flood is over. We are not the flood. That's not what we're about," said Rob Kroll, who runs a store in the downtown core called Hole in The Wall Antiques.

Construction continues in downtown High River, a sign the town is moving into the future.

"Now the optimism is there. People are seeing life goes on. The world goes on. Business has to go on," said Kroll.

The downtown core is more pedestrian friendly, says Jodi Dawson, manager of economic development. (Tiphanie Roquette/CBC)

Meanwhile, a professional Calgary firm has been hired to develop a plan over the next two to three years to change the story of High River from "that place devastated by the flood."

Time for a new beginning

"The river is part of our history. It has shaped this town and turned it into the cool town that it is," said Steven Muth, president of the local chamber of commerce. He says history can't be forgotten, but now is the time for a fresh start.

"There are still hundreds of thousands of people in Calgary who don't know where High River is, let alone what we have to offer," said Muth.

The town of High River has invested $100 million in flood mitigation. (Tiphanie Roquette/CBC)

"People come here expecting to see what was on the news three years ago," he adds."And they are surprised that we are this far along, they are surprised that we are a growing, going concern, they are surprised at how far we've come."

Jodi Dawson, manager of economic development with the town, said $100 million has been invested in flood mitigation and much of the reconstruction has been done.

The town now has 260,000 square feet of new commercial development, which is aimed at attracting small and medium business. Dawson said the core is also more pedestrian friendly.

Once the town decides on its new image, the next step will be the launch of a marketing campaign.