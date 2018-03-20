A class action lawsuit has been dropped against the RCMP after Mounties seized hundreds of firearms in 2013 from evacuated, flood-stricken homes in High River, Alta.

The seizures angered the community's residents, who had fled their homes in the devastating flood of June 2013 that caused billions of dollars in damage in southern Alberta.

Mounties said at the time that leaving firearms in the houses could have been dangerous considering break-ins and thefts were being reported.

But that anger against the RCMP was not enough to keep the class action lawsuit going, Calgary lawyer Clint Docken said.

"We simply found that there didn't appear to be significant interest on this class of residents to pursue the matter," he told CBC News.

RCMP officers are seen here wearing masks to protect against possibly toxic conditions amid the High River floodwaters in June 2013. (Jordan Verlage/Canadian Press)

Docken launched the lawsuit in 2015 with plaintiffs Jane and Donald White. Their guns were seized five days after high water submerged much of the town.

"I think they're disappointed that there weren't others that came forward to pursue matters," Docken said.

The RCMP watchdog found Mounties did seize some guns improperly improperly from homes. Such seizures do not require a warrant, the report said, but officers didn't report their actions to a judge as required and exceeded their authority by seizing hidden or properly secured firearms, as well.