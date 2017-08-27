The body of a High River, Alta. man who went missing while swimming with friends in the Highwood River on Saturday evening has been recovered, RCMP said Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to a section of the river about 60 kilometres south of Calgary around 8:45 p.m. after the 48-year-old man left his group to find a deeper area of water.

He did not return to his group.

Crews continued to search until dark then resumed Sunday morning.

The man's body was found at about 9:30 a.m. by members of the High River Fire Department.

The RCMP have contacted the man's family. They said they will not be releasing his name.

The Chief Medical Examiner will investigate what led to the drowning.