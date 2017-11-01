Calgary police are warning the public about a high-risk offender who has moved back to the city.

Michael Andrew Scott, 44, has been convicted of several offences, including sexual assault, aggravated assault, forcible confinement, robbery and uttering threats.

Most of his crimes occurred in the Calgary area, police say.

Scott, who is subject to a long-term supervision order, will be monitored under the Calgary Police Service's high-risk offender program.

He has previously been the subject of two public warnings, following a 12.5-year sentence for three sexual assaults and after a seven-year sentence for aggravated assault, forcible confinement and break and enter, police say.

Scott is five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He is white and has brown hair and brown eyes.

"The Calgary Police Service is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community of the relocation of Scott," police said in a release.

"Members of the public are advised that the intent of the process is to enable members of the public to take suitable precautionary measures and not to embark on any form of vigilante action."