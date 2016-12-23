RCMP in Kelowna have issued a warning that a high-risk offender might have fled to the Calgary area.

Jacob Alexander Tolchinsky, 25, is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police say.

Tolchinsky is wanted for breach of a recognizance and mischief.

He is about five feet eleven inches tall, weighs about 177 pounds and has several tattoos on his face, neck, head, arms, and hands.

Anyone who sees Tolchinsky is asked to contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers.