From a heartwarming play on depression that brings the audience into the performance, to a walking tour through the city while texting with a stranger in another town, the 31st annual High Performance Rodeo brings the weird and wonderful to Calgary starting on Jan. 5.

This year's arts festival features 28 shows over the course of 32 days with about 150 performances by 200 artists from Canada and around the world, artistic producer and managing director Ann Connors told CBC Calgary's The Homestretch.

One of the shows Connors is particularly excited about is Every Brilliant Thing — just one of the performances this year that involves a bit of audience participation.

Dealing with depression by highlighting those things that are special in life, the show "is probably one of the most beautiful pieces of theatre I've had the pleasure of seeing," said Connors.

About women, performed by women

All The Little Animals I Have Eaten, by Karen Hines, is a play about women, performed by women, about what women really talk about, says High Performance Rodeo's Ann Connors. (High Performance Rodeo)

Calgarian Karen Hines is another one of the creative minds featured this year. Her show All The Little Animals I Have Eaten is a "play about women, performed by women, about what women actually really talk about, which is not always men," said Connors.

The play, performed in part by the One Yellow Rabbit ensemble, takes place in a small bistro as a "thesis-addled, sleep-deprived film student" serves the well-to-do patrons and listens in on their conversations.

"Her work is really sharp and funny, biting kind of humour," said Connors.

Texting and walking

If you're looking for a performance that takes you out of the theatre, Landline is a unique experience that offers a guided walking tour through Calgary. The twist is that you're partnered with someone in a different city and exchange text messages with them throughout the tour.

"As the experience unfolds, individuals are prompted to share stories, memories and secrets," according to the festival's description of the show. "The project uses the urban landscape as a backdrop for the relationship forming between two strangers."

Green's legacy

Michael Green, co-founder of One Yellow Rabbit and curator of the High Performance Rodeo, was one of five people killed in a highway crash in Saskatchewan in March 2015. (One Yellow Rabbit)

The rodeo was started by One Yellow Rabbit co-founder Michael Green and has expanded over the years to include partnerships with most theatre companies in town, in addition to visual arts groups and performers.

Green was killed in a car accident in February 2015, but his legacy endures.

"I think that he helped to cultivate an audience in Calgary for really brave and daring work," said Connors, who knew Green and worked with him for years.

She said she tries to stay true to his vision, while ensuring the festival continues to progress.

"I have to stay connected to what's happening around the country and around the world and what performing artists are doing and to make sure that we're bringing the best of that work back to Calgary," she said.

"Not every city has a festival like the High Performance Rodeo, so it's really unique and it's really special that we can bring all these artists in here in the cold, cold month of January and help us warm it up a bit."

The festival runs from Jan. 5 to Feb. 2 at various venues in Calgary. More information can be found at hprodeo.ca.