The thefts of two high-end vehicles from a Banff resort has police searching for two persons of interest caught on video.

"On July 8, Banff RCMP were called to a complaint of an Infiniti Q60 convertible that was stolen from the Banff Springs Hotel. The following day, a brown BMW X6 SUV was also stolen," RCMP said in a release Monday.

Police are looking to speak with a man and a woman caught on video surveillance inside the parking lot. They are considered persons of interest in the case.

Police believe the two thefts are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Banff RCMP at 403-762-2226 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.