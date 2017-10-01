HempFest Cannabis Expo at Calgary's BMO Centre attracted thousands this weekend and there was lots of talk about what happens next year when recreational weed is legalized.

Bongs, hemp, medical cannabis, there was something for everyone at HempFest, but organizer Sacha Hockenhull says the rules and regulations around legalizing it, is a hot topic of conversation.

HempFest organizer Sacha Hockenhull wonders how Alberta will regulate marijuana when it becomes legal next year. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

"You can get a beer almost anywhere, I don't want to see that obviously because I don't think all restaurants should serve marijuana but you know, can we have cafes that are designed for that," Hockenhull asks.

Marijuana will be legal across the country next summer, but Alberta has yet to release its proposed framework for managing it.

Weed enthusiast Taylor Boyse says there are lots of questions around how Alberta will regulate marijuana when it becomes legal next year. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

Taylor Boyse says he hopes some of his questions will be answered when Alberta's rules are announced.

"How are they going to keep younger children out of it, older people in it, the whole medical application is very important too," Boyse said.

Lawyer Alex Kooiman says the province will likely follow a liquor store distribution model. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

Alex Kooiman with Quarry Park Law is speaking at HempFest about the legalization and the restrictions.

As for the province's policy, "We can reasonably predict that it will likely follow the liquor store model here, the private liquor store model in the province of Alberta," Kooiman said.