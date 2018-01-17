Calgary police are asking the public for help tracking down two suspects in an armed robbery that took place in December.

At 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 19, two men entered Heirlooms Antiques at 7004 Macleod Trail S.E., police said in a release on Wednesday.

The first man, who was carrying a gun, told the store's employees to get down on the ground.

The second man smashed display cases full of jewelry. The pair loaded the jewelry into two black duffel bags and fled on foot.

The first suspect was wearing grey sweatpants, a grey Adidas hoodie, a black baseball cap and a black mask.

The second was wearing a black jacket, a black mask with a skeleton graphic, blue track pants and a black baseball cap.

Video of the robbery was captured by a security camera.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the non-emergency number (403-266-1234) or Crime Stoppers.