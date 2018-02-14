Hedley's concert in Medicine Hat, Alta., on Wednesday will proceed as planned, despite allegations of sexual misconduct involving young fans that recently surfaced on social media.

"The Canalta Centre is aware of the allegations. We are working with tour promoters to run the show as planned this evening, and we are confident that it will be an enjoyable, safe and inclusive experience for all involved," said a representative of the venue where the band is scheduled to play, in an emailed statement.

The Juno Awards announced Wednesday afternoon that it has dropped the pop-rockers from the 2018 celebration.

Organizers said it was a joint decision with the band.

Edmonton radio station HOT107 announced that it no longer would play Hedley's songs until the allegations had been investigated.

In light of recent news regarding Jacob Hoggard of Hedley, HOT 107 cannot in good conscience support him or his music until these allegations are deemed true or false. HOT 107 takes these issues very seriously and is ceasing all music from the playlist until further notice. — @HOT107Edmonton

The band, which is made up of Jacob Hoggard, Dave Rosin, Tommy Mac and Jay Benison, released a statement on Facebook in response to the allegations.

"All of us in Hedley respect and applaud the #MeToo movement and the open and honest discussion it has inspired," the statement read.

"However, if we are to have a meaningful, open and honest discussion, we all have to accept and respect that there are at least two sides to every story. The recent allegations against us posted on social media are simply unsubstantiated and have not been validated."

The rockers are set to perform along with guests Shawn Hook and Neon Dreams as part of its Cageless Tour. Hedley recently played in Calgary, Red Deer and Grande Prairie.