Calgary is under a heat warning along with much of the southeastern corner of Alberta, as temperatures are forecast to climb to 29 C or higher Friday and Saturday.

It's expected to reach 32 C in the Calgary area on Saturday.

The Environment Canada heat warnings cover the following regions:

Calgary.

Drumheller – Three Hills.

Hanna – Coronation – Oyen.

Okotoks – High River – Claresholm.

Brooks – Strathmore – Vulcan.

Medicine Hat – Bow Island – Suffield.

Cardston – Fort Macleod – Magrath.

Lethbridge – Taber – Milk River.

Cypress Hills Provincial Park – Foremost.

Environment Canada says people in these areas should take precautions to avoid getting heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The agency recommends:

Saving outdoor activities for the cooler hours of the day.

Taking frequent breaks from the heat.

Drinking lots of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

Environment Canada is also reminding Albertans that it's dangerous to leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time when it's hot outside.

Symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion include high body temperature, lack of sweat, fainting, confusion and unconsciousness.

"Particular vigilance is urged for vulnerable individuals, including children, seniors, individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated," the agency said in a release.