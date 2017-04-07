Calgary police are investigating a hate crime after an SUV was vandalized with vulgarities targeting Islam and people of Middle-Eastern descent.

The incident took place in Rundle on the morning of April 6, 2017 in the 2200 block of 48 Street N.E. when a grey Infiniti SUV parked out front of a residence was spray painted with what police say was "hate-motivated graffiti."

Green paint covered the SUV, with "F. Islam" and F. Arab" prominently sprayed across both sides.

The SUV was also scratched with a key and its rear window smashed.

'These are not minor offences'

Police said they believe the owner of the vehicle and those who live in the house where the SUV was parked were targeted due to their ethnicity and said no other vehicles on the street were damaged.

The sides of the SUV were covered in 'F. Arab' and 'F. Islam.' (Calgary Police Service)

"When people are targeted with vandalism and hateful messages, it has a big impact on how safe they feel in the community," said hate crimes investigation co-ordinator Sr. Const. Craig Collins in a news release.

"These are not minor offences. We take it very seriously and will pursue the people responsible to try to prevent other families from being victimized in the same way, simply because of their ethnicity or religion."

Police said there has been an increase in graffiti "targeting certain people based on ethnicity or religion," with six investigations this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.