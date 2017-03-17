Calgary police are hosting an electronics recycling event on Saturday where people can watch old hard drives being shredded.

The event will be held at CrossIron Mills shopping mall in the hallway leading to the food court between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

"Citizens will be able to speak with fraud experts and get answers to all of their fraud-related questions," Calgary police said in a press release.

"In addition, the Electronic Recycling Association will be providing free hard drive shredding for anyone looking to safely dispose of their personal electronic devices."

Items accepted include:

Consumer electronics, including gaming consoles, iPods, mp3 players and stereo equipment.

Desktop and laptop computers, including monitors, parts, motherboards and cables.

Handheld devices, including smartphones, cellphones and tablets.

Printers, copiers, scanners and fax machines.

Peripherals such as keyboards, mice, CD/DVD-roms and accessories.

Phone systems racks and disk arrays.

Servers, software, and specialty items such as switches and routers.

Police say many Calgarians are affected by fraud, so consumers should take steps to protect their personal and financial information.