A teenager has been sent to hospital in serious condition after a collision between an SUV and a snowplow near a southern Alberta town Sunday morning, police said in a release.

RCMP responded just after 9:30 a.m. to Highway 9, east of Hanna, Alta., where a westbound SUV had rear-ended a snowplow.

A 38-year-old woman was driving the SUV with two others inside, aged 12 and 15. The 15-year-old was transported to a Calgary hospital by STARS. His 12-year-old brother and mother were not injured, police said.

Police had not determined a cause as of Sunday afternoon.