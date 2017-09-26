A teenager was killed in a farming accident near Hanna, Alta., on Monday when the tractor he was driving rolled down an embankment and crushed him.

The 17-year-old male was harrowing a field when the accident happened, according to Hanna RCMP.

Police said the tractor rolled down an embankment and the teen was ejected before being crushed beneath the machine.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the matter is not considered criminal in nature.

Hanna is about 165 kilometres northeast of Calgary.