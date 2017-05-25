Police say seven handguns were "taken out of the hands of a suspected drug dealer" after searching two homes and three vehicles in Calgary.

"Nearly half a million dollars in drugs and cash was also seized by ALERT," said the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams release.

It comes after Calgary police helped ALERT search a home in Mahogany, another house in Somerset and the vehicles on May 17, according to a news release.

Behnam Fayaz, 31, was arrested while leaving the Mahogany residence and was in possession of a loaded Glock handgun that had been reported stolen, according to ALERT.

A search of two vehicles, which ALERT alleges were being used for drug deals, also uncovered six handguns.

Health inspectors called

ALERT said the home in Somerset appears to have been a crack cocaine production lab and was in such poor condition that the Alberta Health Inspectors office was notified.

In addition to the guns, police seized:

Ammunition and extra magazines.

Two Tasers.

Body armour.

2.5 kilograms of cocaine.

1 kilogram of methamphetamine.

15 kilograms of a cocaine buffing agent.

$50,000 cash proceeds of crime.

Fayaz faces charges on 26 offences related to drugs and firearms.