Police say seven handguns were "taken out of the hands of a suspected drug dealer" after searching two homes and three vehicles in Calgary.
"Nearly half a million dollars in drugs and cash was also seized by ALERT," said the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams release.
It comes after Calgary police helped ALERT search a home in Mahogany, another house in Somerset and the vehicles on May 17, according to a news release.
Behnam Fayaz, 31, was arrested while leaving the Mahogany residence and was in possession of a loaded Glock handgun that had been reported stolen, according to ALERT.
A search of two vehicles, which ALERT alleges were being used for drug deals, also uncovered six handguns.
Health inspectors called
ALERT said the home in Somerset appears to have been a crack cocaine production lab and was in such poor condition that the Alberta Health Inspectors office was notified.
In addition to the guns, police seized:
- Ammunition and extra magazines.
- Two Tasers.
- Body armour.
- 2.5 kilograms of cocaine.
- 1 kilogram of methamphetamine.
- 15 kilograms of a cocaine buffing agent.
- $50,000 cash proceeds of crime.
Fayaz faces charges on 26 offences related to drugs and firearms.
