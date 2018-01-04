Police have laid multiple charges against a Calgary woman who they claim stole a vehicle and broke into a gym locker to steal a wallet and car keys.

On Dec. 24, 2017, a vehicle was stolen when an Edgemont home was broken into.

A few days later, on Dec. 29, police say a woman drove the stolen vehicle to a gym located near South Trail Crossing, in southeast Calgary, and headed for the female locker room.

She allegedly cut the lock off a locker, stole the victim's wallet and keys, and drove off in the same stolen vehicle she arrived in.

The wallet and keys were allegedly stolen from a gym located off 130th Avenue S.E. in Calgary. (Google Maps)

Police tracked the car to Bowness, where they arrested the female driver and a male passenger.

The female driver was carrying meth and drug paraphernalia, police say, and the male passenger was wearing body armour, carrying multiple stolen IDs and meth.

Police also found the stolen wallet from the gym and tools used to break into the Edgemont home in the vehicle.

Jessi Byron, 23, is now facing 24 charges:

One count each of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Theft under $5,000, possession of meth.

Possession of break-in tools.

Operating a vehicle without a licence.

Driving an uninsured vehicle.

18 counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Jonathan Bartram, 35, also faces several charges:

One count each of possession of body armour without a valid permit.

Possession of break-in tools.

Possession of meth.

Four counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Three counts of possession of IDs.

Previous gym theft charges

Early last year, Byron was charged with dozens of offences after a string of thefts from gym lockers around Calgary.

On Feb. 10, 2017, police laid over 50 charges against Byron, saying she broke into lockers to steal car keys, credit cards and gym membership cards.

Byron was arrested again on Nov. 26 by Calgary police for an unrelated incident, when police found she was in possession of goods stolen from a Nanton home in November.

She was charged with one count of break and enter at the time.

Byron is set to appear in court on the new charges Jan. 11, while Bartram is expected to appear Jan. 10.