Calgary police have arrested three men after a 19 year old was dropped off at a northeast Calgary hospital late Wednesday night suffering from gunshot wounds.

The seriously injured teen was left at the Peter Lougheed Centre at about 10:40 p.m., police say.

A short time later, officers located an unoccupied vehicle — which police believe was used to drop off the victim — in the 500 block of Abadan Place N.E.

Police then found three men in their 20s at a nearby restaurant. They fled when officers approached.

Police chased the men and caught two of them. The third man was tracked to a residence and arrested a short time later.

The suspects were carrying a backpack with drugs and a handgun, police say.

Two of the men face charges in relation to the drugs and handgun, and the third man faces charges for breach of a recognizance.

3 more men detained for questioning

Following these arrests, another suspicious vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting was located by patrol officers.

All three occupants were taken into custody for questioning, but they are not yet facing charges.

The victim has been upgraded to serious but stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooting was not random, but the motive is still unknown.

Police are trying to determine the exact time and location of the shooting, as well as what role, if any, all the men taken into custody played.