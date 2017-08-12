Despite being pulled to shore by witnesses, a 57-year-old woman drowned in Gull Lake, Alta. on Saturday after the dinghy she was floating in capsized.

Emergency crews were called to the lake, about 180 kilometres north of Calgary, just before 1 p.m.

In a release, police said the woman — who was not wearing a life jacket — was not a strong swimmer and became separated from the dinghy after falling in the water.

Witnesses managed to reach the woman and bring her to shore.

Police said she was conscious when she reached the shoreline and first aid was administered.

The woman was taken to hospital in Lacombe, Alta. but died in the ambulance.