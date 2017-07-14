The grizzly has charged a person with a baby in a stroller, chased hikers and wandered through a high-school ruby practice. But thousands of people in Banff and Canmore are rallying in support of Bear 148, petitioning the province not to consider killing her.

Earlier this week, provincial officials said they might have to put down the problem grizzly if the animal displays any more aggressive behaviour while in Alberta parkland.

When longtime Banff residents Bree Todd and Stacey Sartoretto heard that, they decided to take action.

In a bid to keep the bear from being killed, they started a petition, which has garnered about 4,000 signatures so far.

A few recent encounters have seen the female grizzly wander on to the field of a high school rugby game, pursue hikers, and move toward a dad walking with a stroller and a dog on a leash.

Stone and Sartoretto defend that behaviour.

"If she wanted to kill people and dogs, she could have killed people and dogs already," said Todd.

"We want this bear alive, we want this bear protected."

"She is just as much of a local as I am, or Stacey is, or anybody else in this town," said Todd, who has lived in the area for 11 years. "And she deserves the same respect as everybody else."

Bree Stone created a petition to protect Bear 148 from being put down. (Kate Adach/CBC)

Alberta Environment and Parks has softened its stance in recent days.

"Our intent isn't to euthanize her," said Brett Boukall, a senior wildlife biologist with the province.

"We share the public's concern for maintaining bears on the landscape. At the end of the day, our number one priority is public safety."

The bear was captured earlier this month and moved to the Sunshine turnoff area in Banff National Park.

"That's a great place for Bear 148 to be," said Boukall, adding that the animal is wearing a GPS collar that broadcasts its location every two hours.

A recent study by Parks Canada suggested the population is healthy.

Boukall said there are "roughly 100 bears or more" in the area.