The Rummel Lake Winter Backcountry Campground is closing early this season because of concerns over grizzly bear activity in the area.

Alberta Parks announced the closure Saturday on its website.

The campground is located about 40 kilometres south of Canmore, Alta., in the Spray Valley Provincial Park.

"Entering into bear season, caution is advised. Carrying bear spray is highly recommended," Alberta Parks said in a news release.

For more information about bear safety, visit the Alberta BearSmart website.