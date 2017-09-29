A large grizzly bear that forced the closure of Griffith Woods Park in the southwest corner of Calgary has been trapped.

Fish and wildlife officials closed the park and set traps on Tuesday evening after at least five people reported encounters with the wayward bruin in recent weeks.

It had not shown signs of aggression.

"From what I understand, it was a bear that was just doing its own thing," Trevor Miller, the superintendent for the southern region with Alberta Fish and Wildlife, said earlier.

"During the encounters, people got relatively close to it but it didn't make any aggressive postures or stance. It was quite tolerant, just went upon its normal feeding behaviour."

The bear was trapped sometime overnight Thursday.

Officials have said they plan to tag and relocate the bear.