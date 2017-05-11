City administration has unveiled the recommended first phase of construction for Calgary's Green Line LRT.

If approved by council, stage one would extend from 16th Avenue N. at Crescent Heights, to 126th Avenue S.E. in Shepard, making it the longest LRT line built at one time in Calgary.

Construction on the 20-kilometre track would start in 2020 and is projected to cost of $4.65 billion.

If completed it is expected to carry roughly 60,000 people across 14 stations.

​"Building the core of the Green Line LRT is essential to supporting Calgary's growth," transportation general manager Mac Logan said in a release.

"We have a unique opportunity now to apply for a significant amount of funding. In building the most technically complex piece of the project first, we will be well positioned to expand the line in affordable, incremental pieces as more funding becomes available."

City officials estimate more than 12,000 direct construction jobs will be created during the building of the first phase and once completed, will result in 400 long-term operational jobs.

"This staging recommendation is the right approach for Calgary, today and in the long-term," said Logan. "Stage 1 is ready for construction, demand for the line will only continue to grow, and with the economic downturn, this is the right time to invest in jobs and make this project a reality."

Administration says completion of the first phase is projected for 2026.