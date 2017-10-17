A southeast Airdrie neighbourhood was placed under a sudden evacuation order Tuesday afternoon as a grass fire whipped up by strong winds raced toward homes.

RCMP said in a release the evacuation of the Sharp Hill community was ordered as flames approached "at a high rate of speed."

Evacuees were being asked to go to the No Frills store on Yankee Valley Boulevard, to register with Airdrie RCMP Victim Services, but that has since changed.

RCMP are now asking evacuees to go to Genesis Place.

The grassfire was also slowing traffic along Highway 2 near Airdrie as the flames approach the roadway.

Two people in the area told CBC News they saw structures burning, including homes and barns.

Images posted to social media also depict structure fires.

Fires burning by #airdrie and spreading like crazy! pic.twitter.com/qQrDYI95f3 — @LiloDeeOhGee

Fire on the way to Airdrie along highway 2. #yyc #abstorm pic.twitter.com/UbIxsOTK3P — @KForrestM

Huge grass fire just south of Airdrie - homes are on fire. pic.twitter.com/BS5FRDNgL9 — @bbopbee

There is a huge grass fire going on south of Airdrie near Balzac right now. #yyc pic.twitter.com/SC6k5QPlkG — @zjlaing

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Airdrie, Calgary, Rocky View County and other parts of southern Alberta at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An intense low pressure system was generating wind gusts of between 100 and 130 km/h, the agency said.