Google gets a lot of things right, but it's been getting one thing painfully wrong near Calgary as of late.

If you ask Google Maps to navigate you to Granary Road, a new active learning park and farmer's market south of the city, the system will guide you straight to Denise Kinghorn's driveway instead.

"They're probably very disappointed when they pull up and think, 'This is it? Where's the sign?'" said Kinghorn.

Denise Kinghorn laughs good humouredly as she reflects on the odd situation, but she admits she'd like to see the issue resolved sooner rather than later. (Mike Symington/CBC)

To be fair, Kinghorn lives on a quiet road that's quite close to the farmer's market, and Google's navigation runs smoothly up until the very last turn.

It's at that point — with Granary Road up ahead, just to the left and easily spotted by anyone who knows what they're looking for — that the Maps app suddenly directs drivers to make an opposite turn to the right.

'How do I fix this?'

Kinghorn said she's never seen so many cars driving up and down her road, pulling into her driveway.

She guessed that visitors to the farmers' market were getting turned around, but she had no idea that they were being led astray by a trusted navigational authority, Google Maps.

"I don't know that I love that," Kinghorn chuckled. "My next question is, 'Well, now what? How do I fix this?"

She plans to contact Granary Road staff and ask them to include an annotation on their website to clarify travel directions.

"Maybe we should set up a lemonade stand," Kinghorn joked to her school-aged daughters, Chloe and Sara.

"We'd make so much money though!" said Chloe, laughing.