Calgary's mayor will be part of a Canadian delegation accompanying Governor General David Johnston for a state visit to Sweden this month.

Naheed Nenshi says he'll be selling Calgary to businesses and investors, as well as showcasing some of the city's cultural strengths.

"I understand the government of Sweden is very interested in issues of diversity and pluralism in cities and really wants to learn a bit from the Canadian experience, so I'm very happy to share that with them," he said.

"I'm very interested in selling Calgary as the place for the knowledge economy and for knowledge and for 21st century workers. So I think that will be a very big part of the kind of work that we are doing."

The 19 delegates to Sweden — including a senior advisor to the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club, the president of the Halifax Port Authority and the president of a National Inuit Youth Council — leave on Sunday and return on Feb. 23.