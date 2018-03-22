Glenmore Trail widening and interchange upgrade get underway

City crews will start work in only a couple of months on a major project that will see Glenmore Trail widened and the interchange at Crowchild Trail upgraded.

The project is designed to accommodate new traffic volumes and patterns that will be created when the southwest ring road is completed in 2021, the city says.

Glenmore Trail will be widened to six lanes between Crowchild Trail and 37th Street S.W. and this section of the route will also be entirely rebuilt, the city says.

The project also includes widening a portion of northbound Crowchild Trail parallel to Layzell Road in the North Glenmore district to improve traffic flow off westbound Glenmore Trail.

The Crowchild interchange at Glenmore Trail will be modified so that there are two northbound lanes coming out of the Lakeview area.

The new design also features two left turn lanes at the exit from eastbound Glenmore for traffic continuing onto northbound Crowchild.

A new pedestrian bridge will be built over Crowchild Trail at 54th Avenue S.W. to replace an aging one just to the south.

Project manager Syed Ali says the improvements will be considerable.

"You'll have Glenmore Trail widened to six lanes, Crowchild Trail will have additional capacity, you'll have a pedestrian bridge that is accessible, and in a centralized location, and convenient to everyone," he said.

During construction, two lanes in each direction will remain open, and lane closures will be limited to off-peak hours and weekends.

Full construction will start in June, with the project anticipated to wrap up in the fall of 2019.