Three people were able to flee a burning vehicle after the driver lost control on Glenmore Trail in Calgary.

According to police, a green Ford Taurus was being driven by a 20-year-old woman at a "high rate of speed" and passed another vehicle near the turnoff to Stoney Trail.

As the driver tried to move the vehicle back into the right-hand lane, she lost control and then swerved across lanes before careening off Glenmore Trail.

"It went airborne striking the opposite side of the drainage ditch, rolling over and eventually coming to a rest before it became engulfed in flames," said the Calgary police in a news release.

The driver remains in hospital in life-threatening condition. The two male passengers, 20 and 28, were taken to hospital with "injuries ranging from broken bones to minor bruises."

Police said excessive speed is considered a factor in the crash and that they are investigating whether drugs or alcohol also played a role.