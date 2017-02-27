A car fire on eastbound Glenmore Trail near Crowchild Trail has snarled traffic in the city's southwest.
All eastbound lanes were closed around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, but one lane has since reopened.
Calgary police were diverting traffic to 37th Street S.W and said to expect major delays in the area.
Traffic is backed up past Sarcee Trail on to Highway 8.
