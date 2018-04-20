Skip to Main Content
Glenmore Reservoir pathway bridge hits bump(s)

Notifications

Glenmore Reservoir pathway bridge hits bump(s)

Part of a new pathway section crosses over a ravine, but when the contractor laid down the deck panels on the structure, they were not level.

Deck panels not level when laid on the nearly complete structure

CBC News ·
A rendering of what the Glenmore pathway bridge will look like, and a photo of the bridge in March of this year. (City of Calgary)

A two-span bridge that's part of a new section of pathway along the Glenmore Reservoir has run into a problem. 

The city is installing the new section along the Earl Grey Golf Club near Glenmore Trail, bypassing a detour that currently takes cyclists and pedestrians through Lakeview. 

Part of that 1.85-kilometre stretch of pathway crosses over a ravine, but when the contractor laid down the deck panels on the structure, they were not level. 

"The panels were removed from the bridge this week. We're working with the contractor to develop options. We're very early in the process here," said Jason Lin, a structural engineer with the city.

"As such, we don't have a timeline at this point."

The bridges account for $1.47 million of the $2.9-million pathway project. 

Lin says the nature of the problem is not known at this time, but that it's normal to make adjustments during construction. 

"At this time it's not seen as a serious issue," he said. 

The pathway is scheduled to open this spring. 

With files from Scott Dippel

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us