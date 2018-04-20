Glenmore Reservoir pathway bridge hits bump(s)

A two-span bridge that's part of a new section of pathway along the Glenmore Reservoir has run into a problem.

The city is installing the new section along the Earl Grey Golf Club near Glenmore Trail, bypassing a detour that currently takes cyclists and pedestrians through Lakeview.

Part of that 1.85-kilometre stretch of pathway crosses over a ravine, but when the contractor laid down the deck panels on the structure, they were not level.

"The panels were removed from the bridge this week. We're working with the contractor to develop options. We're very early in the process here," said Jason Lin, a structural engineer with the city.

"As such, we don't have a timeline at this point."

The bridges account for $1.47 million of the $2.9-million pathway project.

Lin says the nature of the problem is not known at this time, but that it's normal to make adjustments during construction.

"At this time it's not seen as a serious issue," he said.

The pathway is scheduled to open this spring.