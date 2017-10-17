Residents living in and around Gleichen and Carseland in southeast Alberta are being evacuated as wildfires close in.

An Alberta Emergency Alert warns those living in areas surrounding Carseland and Gleichen to go to reception centres in Strathmore — at the Strathmore Civic Centre — or in Standard — at the Standard Community Hall.

There are several "running wildfires" in the area, according to the alert.

"If you are near fire, evacuate immediately," reads the alert.

Those leaving are warned visibility will be reduced due to heavy smoke.

The fires burning near Gleichen aren't the only flames threatening residents.

In the Crowsnest Pass, a wildfire has forced the evacuation of some parts of Coleman, while in Airdrie, residents of the Sharp Hill community have been forced to flee a grassfire there.

On the border with Saskatchewan, residents near the hamlet of Hilda have also been asked to prepare to evacuate.