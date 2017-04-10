RCMP in Gleichen, Alta., are appealing for the return of a Siksika Nation Fire and Rescue truck stolen over the weekend.

A member of the Siksika Nation Fire Department — located about 95 kilometres east of Calgary — boosted the battery of one of the trucks used to fight grass fires at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday and left it running to charge.

The truck was left unattended and was gone when the member returned.

It is described as a white, 2009 Chevrolet 2500 outfitted with a tank and pumps for battling grass fires. The truck also has emergency lights and markings that read Siksika Nation Grass Unit 5.

When stolen, it had the licence plate ZAF-284.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.