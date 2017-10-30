An investigation is underway into what caused a glass pane to fall from a downtown highrise on Sunday, leading to road and transit closures that slowed the Monday morning commute.

A pane of glass from the corner of the 23rd floor of Brookfield Place fell onto the pavement below at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

C-Trains are running through the downtown core but they are not stopping at the First Street station, the city says.

By mid-afternoon on Monday, all bus routes that had been detoured around the building were back to their regular routes.

The area around the building remains shut down to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, including:

First Street S.W. between Fifth Avenue and Eighth Avenue S.W.

Sixth Avenue S.W. between Centre Street and Second Street S.W.

Seventh Avenue S.W. between Centre Street and Second Street S.W.

Marco Civitarese, the city's chief building inspector, says there are a lot of unanswered questions.

Police cordoned off the area around Seventh Avenue and First Street S.W. on Sunday after the window fell to the ground. (CBC)

"Is it around manufacture, is it around installation, or is it around other external factors? That's the probable eventuality of an investigation, so we're looking at that right now," he said.

Two weeks ago, a window-washing crew accidentally smashed a panel on the 51st storey while working at Brookfield Place.

"Two incidents at one scenario is very imposing and certainly daunting, and that we do take that seriously. We do recognize that it's two very separate incidents. The incidents are unrelated," Civitarese said.

He says the city's safety response unit and first responders remained at the scene through Monday morning and that Brookfield is co-operating with them.

"We have completed a visual inspection of all glass panels in the building and have not identified any further issues," Brookfield Property Partners spokesperson Andrew Brent told CBC News in an email.

The city hope to have all affected routes and the C-Train station open for the afternoon rush. However, it could take weeks or months to determine what caused Sunday's incident, Civitarese said.