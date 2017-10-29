Calgary police have closed off an area in downtown Calgary after glass flew off an office tower on Sunday morning.

The affected area stretches along Seventh Avenue, from Centre Street to Second Street S.W.

Calgary Transit said on Twitter that all buses on First Street have been detoured and that no trains are running between City Hall and the Seventh Street station.

Shuttle buses are running on Fourth and Ninth Avenue, according to Calgary Transit.

The incident comes almost two weeks after a wind storm ripped through Calgary, sending debris and glass flying from buildings.

The city investigated 17 incidents stemming from that storm, the most serious of which was a shattered window on the Home Oil Tower on Eighth Avenue S.W.

No charges were laid following those investigations.

Winds in Calgary were gusting at 50 kilometres an hour at around 10 a.m.

More to come.