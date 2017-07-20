The parents of a young girl who was discovered wandering by herself Thursday morning in the northwest community of Varsity have been located and are being questioned by police.

The girl, who was estimated to be about two years old, was found in the 3500 block of Varsity Drive at 7:30 a.m.

The Calgary Police Service's Child at Risk Response Team (CARRT) is now investigating, in co-operation with its partner agencies, police said.

"To protect the privacy of the family, no further details will be shared at this time," police said in a release

The police thanked the media and members of the public for their help.