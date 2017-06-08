A seven-year-old girl has been rushed to Alberta Children's Hospital after falling from the second storey of a home in the southwest Calgary community of Silverado.

Police responded to a call at an address on Silverado Bank Gardens S.W. just before 5:30 p.m., EMS said.

Paramedics initially thought she might have received head or soft tissue injuries as a result of the fall but her condition improved while on route to hospital.

It's not clear at this time what happened before the fall or where the girl landed, EMS said.