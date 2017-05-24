Game of Thrones fans were duped this week after the brain behind the popular franchise — which went from novels to HBO — tweeted that the real life Ghost died.

George R.R. Martin went on to say the wolf lived at the Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary, which is located in Iowa.

In loving memory of the real life Ghost from the Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary. He passed this week & he will be missed. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/FHGRpagEiC — @GRRMspeaking

But as many proud Albertans know, the actual wolf that plays Jon Snow's direwolf in the popular television series lives in this province and is trained just south of Red Deer.

Arctic wolf Quigly is trained by Andrew Simpson, the owner and operator of Instinct Animals For Film.

Martin later took to Twitter to clarify his mistake, saying the Ghost he was referring to was a rescue that was in a pack named after Game of Thrones characters.

Clarification, this was the wolf rescued by Wild Spirt and dubbed Ghost. NOT the wolf who plays Ghost on the show. https://t.co/SesDFCWBjc — @GRRMspeaking

But it seems many fans are already in mourning as the rumour persisted online Thursday.

Sigh .... Jon Snow's wolf Ghost died 😭 — @sashyuhbig

#GameofThrones Rest In Peace Ghost Actor Wolf — @NarysZhala

the wolf who played Ghost in GoT died 😢💔 — @beyacabrera

It comes as fans gear up for Season 7 this July. Game of Thrones was also a hot topic in the Calgary area earlier this year after Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, was seen around the city and Banff as she reportedly filmed scenes for this season.

It was widely rumoured that she was here to film scenes with the wolves from Instinct Animals For Film after the Alberta company shared a photo to Instagram of two of its wolves, saying they were "ready to work."

The shorter, seven-episode season is scheduled to begin on HBO July 16. The eighth and final season is currently scheduled to air in 2018.

Meanwhile, HBO and author George R. R. Martin, whose A Song of Ice and Fire novels formed the basis of the show, have been working on ideas for multiple spin-off series to pursue once Game of Thrones finishes for good.